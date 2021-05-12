BRPD officer arrested following domestic battery incident, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) say a five-year veteran officer has been arrested after a domestic battery incident that occurred on May 6.
Brandon Taylor, 35, was arrested on May 11 by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office on one count each of theft and battery of a dating partner, according to arrest records from the sheriff’s office.
The victim said Taylor took her birthday gifts that her friends gave her and refused to give them back. The gifts were valued at $1,370. The victim said Taylor also stole her ankle bracelet valued at $250 earlier that day, according to the arrest report.
After Taylor left with the victim’s stolen gifts, she went to his father’s house where Taylor fought her and grabbed her phone. The victim said Taylor grabbed her shirt, scratched her chest and hand and broke one of her nails. He then spat on her face twice and tried to push her off the steps. He also threw her phone at her face, the arrest report said.
Taylor left the scene after the victim received a call back from law enforcement.
When arrested, Taylor said he was under the influence of alcohol and not fit to provide a statement. He was then booked into EBRPP.
Police say Taylor currently works in the department’s Uniform Patrol Division and will be placed on paid administrative leave pending subsequent investigations upon his release from the parish prison.
