Bill to make kindergarten mandatory in La. easily passes in Senate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bill to make it mandatory for all five-year-olds in Louisiana to attend kindergarten had little trouble gaining approval by the full Senate on Wednesday, May 12.
SB 10 by Sen. Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) passed 34-1. The bill will next go to the House floor for discussion.
According to Fields, roughly 3,000 kids are at home missing out on critical early childhood education.
Supporters point to the benefits of starting education as early as possible in a student’s development.
The opposition says parents should have the right to decide whether or not to send their child to kindergarten.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.