Bill on colleges reporting, responding to Title IX complaints advances to full House
File photo of the Memorial Tower on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | May 12, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 2:01 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The House Education Committee passed a bill on Wednesday, May 12, to tighten the requirements for how colleges report and respond to Title IX complaints.

SB 230 by Sen. Beth Mizell (R-Franklinton) advanced without objection.

It was sponsored in response to the alleged Title IX violations by LSU.

The bill will next head to the House floor.

