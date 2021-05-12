Bill on colleges reporting, responding to Title IX complaints advances to full House

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The House Education Committee passed a bill on Wednesday, May 12, to tighten the requirements for how colleges report and respond to Title IX complaints.
SB 230 by Sen. Beth Mizell (R-Franklinton) advanced without objection.
It was sponsored in response to the alleged Title IX violations by LSU.
The bill will next head to the House floor.
