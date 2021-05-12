BESE directs supt. of education to ask gov. to lift mask mandate for students in summer programs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) has directed Louisiana Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley to meet with Gov. John Bel Edwards about the mask mandate for students.
During a special meeting on Wednesday, May 12, the board stated it wants Brumley to request Edwards to lift the mask requirements for K-12 students in summer school programs.
The board also wants the governor to ease the mask mandate in schools for outdoor activities, like recess, and other circumstances.
BESE approved revisions to its COVID-19 minimum health and safety standards for the reopening of schools. Those revisions clarify that BESE’s minimum standards on face coverings are superseded by any statewide or district mandate issued by the governor. They also emphasized that requirements for face coverings will be determined by an area’s school system when no mandate by the governor is in place.
