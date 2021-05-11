Tributes pour in for Baton Rouge area DJ killed in crash on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tributes began pouring in on social media Tuesday, May 11 for Kevin Blakes, 53, who was a popular DJ in the Baton Rouge area.
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say Blakes died after his car was hit and the vehicle’s gas tank exploded in the 1500 block of Plank Road around 10:13 p.m. Monday, May 10. He was trapped inside the vehicle and died from his injuries, BRPD said.
Police say the man driving the vehicle that caused the crash, Jadavian Serf, 25, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for DWI and other charges in connection with Blakes’ death.
The owner of the Romeo’s Old School Bar & Lounge in Baker posted early Tuesday morning upon learning of Blakes’ death:
“Tonight is not a good night I lost a personal friend and a world-renowned DJ in Baton Rouge DJ Blake 502 post was killed in a car wreck rest in peace keep his family in your prayers and his children gone but not forgotten DJ Blake love you like a brother take care of man rest peacefully in heaven”
Another Baton Rouge nightclub, Deuce’s Bar and Lounge, posted a tribute to Blakes:
“On behalf of Deuce’s Bar we are saddened by the loss of a Baton Rouge Legend, DJ Blakes. Kevin and his wife became family. He was kind, loyal and a genuine guy. He worked with us every Wednesday, Sunday and special events. He will truly be missed. In honor of Kevin Blakes, Deuce’s Bar will be closed on the days he worked this week, Wednesday & Sunday. We are devastated that someone so revered and humble could leave us so soon. He will be remembered by us, as the best blues DJ in town. To his wife Kenyoa, we are here for you always. God Bless.”
“A Legend we lost. The Third will definitely miss you Kevin Blakes. Love on your people. And love them hard,” one woman, Shyne Jordan, said on Facebook.
“[As] soon [as] I open up my page I see the saddest thing ever R.I.P Kevin Blakes WOW BATON ROUGE IS HURT WITH THIS,THE RAWS DJ IN OUR CITY YOU REALLY GONE BE MISSED,PPL SLOW DOWN,” another woman, Sherelle Harris, said.
“A TRIBUTE TO KEVIN BLAKES!! Making everyone dat surrounded him smile and dance. Touching ur heart with his music weneva he had a chance. Yes, he was a DJ, but he was so much more. He had a soul of gold dat everyone could adore. Frm day to day, week to week, he always remained the same. Because he knew being called a friend wasn’t just a game. Now so many hearts are broken and the pain is hard to bare. Because finding a treasure like him is extremely rare. Knowing you are resting in heaven will be celebrated wit many of cheers. But missing ur presence here on earth to many eyes will bring many tears!! Rest on my dear friend! One Love!!,” one man, Charles Beardon, said.
