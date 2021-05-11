Southeastern announces 2021 football schedule

Southeastern will close non-conference play on Sept. 18, heading up the East Coast to face FBS foe Central Connecticut State on Sept. 18 in New Britain, Connecticut. The Blue Devils opted out of playing this spring and will be back on the gridiron for the first time since a 2019 season that saw them win the Northeast Conference, advance to the FCS playoffs and finish with an 11-2 record. The meeting will be the first between the two teams and the start of a home-and-home, as CCSU will return the trip in 2022.