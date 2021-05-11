Seafood-stuffed turban of speckled trout

Preheat oven to 375°F. Rinse trout fillets well under cold running water and pat dry with paper towels. Set aside. In a heavy-bottomed sauté pan, heat ¾ cup melted butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell peppers and minced garlic and sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add crawfish and blend well into vegetable mixture. Continue to cook until juices are rendered from vegetables and seafood. Season to taste using salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Remove from heat and sprinkle in bread crumbs, a little at a time, until proper consistency is achieved. Stuffing should not be too dry. Adjust seasonings if necessary. Place an equal amount of stuffing on each trout fillet. Roll fillets into a turban shape and secure with toothpicks. Season fish to taste with salt, pepper, granulated garlic, paprika and hot sauce. Place in a large baking pan with 1-inch lip then add stock and wine. Bake 15–20 minutes or until golden brown. Remove fish fillets from oven and transfer to a warm serving platter. Top with remaining melted butter, garnish with parsley and serve hot.