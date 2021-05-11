PREVIEW: LSU head coach Will Wade talks about new recruits, more during EXCLUSIVE interview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Will Wade spoke exclusively with 9Sport less than 24 hours after landing a five-star, seven-footer who figures to take the Tigers to the next level.
The stars have been lining up for players to wear the purple and gold but it’s not just recruits like Efton Reid out of Richmond, Va. and IMG Academy.
There are transfers like Adam Miller, who left Big Ten champ and No. 1 seed Illinois to join a growing list of Tigers with NBA potential.
“He sacrificed a lot for Illinois’ team; you’re talking about a top 30 player, you know, McDonald’s All-American caliber player, Mr. Basketball in the state of Illinois,” said Wade. “And he gave up a lot for Illinois to be successful. And he’s just a tremendous person first of all. He runs a youth camp in Peoria. He had his youth day a couple of weeks ago in Peoria, where he holds a camp to help kids out and show kids a path, a path forward and, you know, he’s just an awesome person. The biggest thing I think he’s going to help us with is leadership. He can bring some leadership. He’s been part of a winning, No. 1 seed, Big Ten champion style program at Illinois, so he can help us with leadership. He wants to help with leadership. He’s talked to me about that.”
