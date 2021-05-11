NTCC Livingston Campus to hold Hiring Expo, Graduation Fair

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Northshore Technical Community College will host a celebration for 2021 graduates and a hiring expo on Tuesday, May 11.
It’s happening at Livingston Campus in Walker from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The event is open to the community, with the hiring expo having more than 30 area businesses that will offer information and the opportunity to apply for jobs in health care, industrial, manufacturing, distribution, culinary, retail and more. The event will be co-hosted by the Southeastern Louisiana University’s Livingston Center.
Businesses that will be on-site include Ingalls Shipbuilding, Coca Cola, North Oaks Health System, Martin Brower, Ferrara Fire Apparatus, State Farm Insurance, Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane’s among others. These companies are seeking employees at all skill levels, from entry-level to skilled trades and administration.
The event will provide free food, snoballs and raffle drawings throughout the evening.
