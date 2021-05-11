Man dies after fiery crash on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is dead after a fatal crash on Plank Road Monday, May 10, according to Baton Rouge police.
A Lexus crashed into the rear end of a Chevrolet as the Chevrolet merged into the southbound lane of Plank Road from southbound I-110.
Kevin Blakes, 53, died after his car was hit and his gas tank exploded, causing a large fire in the 1500 block of Plank Road around 10:13 p.m. He was trapped inside the vehicle and died from his injuries, BRPD said.
The front passenger in Blakes’ truck and the driver and 4 passengers in the Lexus escaped without injury.
Jadavian Serf, 25, was driving the vehicle that caused the crash. He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for Vehicular Homicide, 1st Degree Vehicular Negligent Injuring, DWI, Reckless Operation and Resisting an Officer.
Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide Detectives are investigating the fatal traffic crash.
