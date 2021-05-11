THE INVESTIGATORS: Attorney arrested, accused of smuggling drugs into the WBR jail

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorney Michael Fontenot has been arrested by the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, accused of smuggling drugs into the West Baton Rouge Jail. Fontenot faces two felony counts, including criminal conspiracy and contraband. Phone calls between an inmate at the West Baton Rouge Parish Prison were recorded and listened to by investigators with WBRSO. During one of those phone calls on March 30, 2021, the inmate asks Fontenot if he would be willing to give narcotics to a delivery person in order for that person to smuggle the drugs in the West Baton Rouge Work Release Center.