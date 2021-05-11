THE INVESTIGATORS: Agencies misplaced bikes, vacuums, other items according to state records

Back in 2018, LSU reported a $2,500 total fitness gym system missing. The university bought it in December 2000 It’s been missing now for about three years. The school also reported a $2,300 upright bike missing in 2018. They used taxpayer money to buy it in 2011 but now it’s gone. When WAFB asked about those two items, a university spokesman said they were likely scrapped. The same spokesman also points out that some older items may have tags on them that are damaged or fall off when their crews search the inventory. The spokesman released the following statement about those items.