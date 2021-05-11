Heavy rains turn East Baton Rouge resident’s backyard into giant pool

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Flooding in folks’ yards or streets is not uncommon in Louisiana after a large rainstorm but when Dwayne Knighten bought his house two years ago, he didn’t realize that every time it rained he would have waterfront property.
Into everyone’s life, a little rain must fall but in Forest Heights Park, it seems everyone’s water drains through Knighten’s backyard.
“If it starts coming up and if it continues to rain, I am afraid it’s going to flood me out,” said Knighten. “The mosquitoes are bad, you got snakes out here, and I am just worried about what could happen.”
He is not the only one with this problem in Louisiana. Several others have drainage issues, too and sometimes, they have to take matters into their own hands.
“I had to rent a pump, two or three times, and some hoses and stuff to pump the water from back here. Every time it rains, it comes back up,” added Knighten.
The Department of Public Works was contacted about the issue. Director Reginald Brumfield said a former neighbor put in a closed pipe system, which does not work with the property. That’s why it looks like a pond.
“I am wishing the city would come out here and fix the problem. I’ve talked to my neighbors. They’ve been saying that this has been a problem before the flood of ’16. So, I put in a work order since I’ve been here and the city still hasn’t been out here to fix the problem,” explained Knighten.
He’s hoping the rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning isn’t heavy enough to cause the water to rise more and potentially flood his house.
DPW added it is planning to go out to Knighten’s property to fix the problem on Monday if the rain lets up.
