Gov. Edwards, other La. officials break ground on College Dr. exit off I-10 construction project

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D., were joined by other state, parish, and city officials to celebrate the beginning of construction on the new I-10 College Drive exit in Baton Rouge.
Officials said the $52.3 million project will realign existing I-12 West traffic to more closely follow that of I-12 East and span both I-12 East and I-12 West with a new I-10 West bridge.
They added it will allow traffic on I-10 West to exit at College Drive without crossing through mainline interstate traffic.
“The creation and preservation of our transportation system has been one of this administration’s top priorities,” said Gov. Edwards. “We have continued this priority of improving infrastructure and enhancing commutes here in the Capital Region by investing roughly $337.6 million in our roadway system. Investments such as this interstate enhancement project improve our economy and our overall quality of life.”
“This project is a critical piece for the overall I-10 corridor expansion, as this will provide immense safety benefits for the motorists who utilize this exit regularly,” added Wilson. “Not only will this reduce conflict points for vehicles trying to cross over multiple lanes of traffic, it will also assist will alleviating traffic that stays on the mainline interstate during peak hours. This is a signature project for this region and state, and I am very proud of the department for what it has done to deliver it.”
The new exit is just part of a multi-phase project to widen I-10 from LA 415 in West Baton Rouge to the I-10/I-12 split in East Baton Rouge.
The estimated total construction cost of the project is $716 million.
