Gov. Edwards, other La. officials break ground on College Dr. exit off I-10 construction project

“This project is a critical piece for the overall I-10 corridor expansion, as this will provide immense safety benefits for the motorists who utilize this exit regularly,” added Wilson. “Not only will this reduce conflict points for vehicles trying to cross over multiple lanes of traffic, it will also assist will alleviating traffic that stays on the mainline interstate during peak hours. This is a signature project for this region and state, and I am very proud of the department for what it has done to deliver it.”