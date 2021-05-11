Four Tigers earn All-SEC honors, Pleasants named Newcomer of the Year

LSU Softball

Four Tigers earn All-SEC honors, Pleasants named Newcomer of the Year
LSU Softball (Source: LSU Softball)
By Spencer Chrisman | May 11, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT - Updated May 11 at 11:39 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four LSU Tigers have been named to All-SEC teams announced on Tuesday, May 11 by the league office. Freshman shortstop Taylor Pleasants was named Newcomer of the Year.

Along with winning Newcomer of the Year, Pleasants was also named to the All-SEC First Team along with senior outfielder Aliyah Andrews.

Andrews lead the Tigers in batting average hitting .368 and Pleasants was second on the team hitting .327. Pleasants along with Ciara Briggs were named to the All-SEC Newcomer Team, which is in place for 2021 only for student-athletes who were freshman in 2020 and now sophomores in 2021.

This season, Briggs has hit .326 with a .382 on-base percentage which is fourth on the team.

Shelbi Sunseri and Andrews were named to the All-SEC Defensive team for their work in the field. Sunseri is one of the team’s top pitchers with a 2.90 ERA. While Andrews has made highlight reel catches in the outfield that have been featured on ESPN SportCenter’s Top 10.

LSU will head to Tuscaloosa, Alabama for the SEC Tournament and will play the winner of Auburn and South Carolina on Wednesday, May 11.

All-SEC First Team

IF – Braxton Burnside, Arkansas

IF – Hannah Adams, Florida

IF – Charla Echols, Florida

IF –Taylor Pleasants, LSU

IF – Jenna Laird, Missouri

OF – Elissa Brown, Alabama

OF – Alexis Mack, Alabama

OF – Aliyah Andrews, LSU

OF – Kiki Milloy, Tennessee

P – Montana Fouts, Alabama

P – Mary Haff, Arkansas

P – Ashley Rogers, Tennessee

C – Bailey Hemphill, Alabama

DP/UT – Makinzy Herzog, Texas A&M

All-SEC Newcomer Team

Lexi Kilfoyl, Alabama

Savannah Woodard, Alabama

Jenna Bloom, Arkansas

Maddison Koepke, Auburn

Julia Cottrill, Florida

Sydney Kuma, Georgia

Rylea Smith, Kentucky

Ciara Briggs, LSU

Taylor Pleasants, LSU

Paige Smith, Ole Miss 

Paige Cook, Mississippi State

Emma Nichols, Missouri

Jordan Weber, Missouri

Kiki Milloy, Tennessee

SEC All-Defensive Team

P – Shelbi Sunseri, LSU

P – Emma Nichols, Missouri

C – Autumn Gillespie, Ole Miss

1B – Danielle Gibson, Arkansas

2B – Hannah Adams, Florida

SS – Kenzi Maguire, South Carolina

3B – Charla Echols, Florida

LF – Casidy Chaumont, Missouri

CF – Aliyah Andrews, LSU

RF – KB Sides, Alabama

RF – Chloe Malau’ulu, Mississippi State

Player of the Year: Bailey Hemphill, Alabama

Co-Pitchers of the Year: Montana Fouts, Alabama and Mary Haff, Arkansas

Newcomer of the Year: Taylor Pleasants, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Jenna Laird, Missouri

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Cailin Hannon, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: Courtney Deifel, Arkansas

