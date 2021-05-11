Four Tigers earn All-SEC honors, Pleasants named Newcomer of the Year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four LSU Tigers have been named to All-SEC teams announced on Tuesday, May 11 by the league office. Freshman shortstop Taylor Pleasants was named Newcomer of the Year.
Along with winning Newcomer of the Year, Pleasants was also named to the All-SEC First Team along with senior outfielder Aliyah Andrews.
Andrews lead the Tigers in batting average hitting .368 and Pleasants was second on the team hitting .327. Pleasants along with Ciara Briggs were named to the All-SEC Newcomer Team, which is in place for 2021 only for student-athletes who were freshman in 2020 and now sophomores in 2021.
This season, Briggs has hit .326 with a .382 on-base percentage which is fourth on the team.
Shelbi Sunseri and Andrews were named to the All-SEC Defensive team for their work in the field. Sunseri is one of the team’s top pitchers with a 2.90 ERA. While Andrews has made highlight reel catches in the outfield that have been featured on ESPN SportCenter’s Top 10.
LSU will head to Tuscaloosa, Alabama for the SEC Tournament and will play the winner of Auburn and South Carolina on Wednesday, May 11.
All-SEC First Team
IF – Braxton Burnside, Arkansas
IF – Hannah Adams, Florida
IF – Charla Echols, Florida
IF –Taylor Pleasants, LSU
IF – Jenna Laird, Missouri
OF – Elissa Brown, Alabama
OF – Alexis Mack, Alabama
OF – Aliyah Andrews, LSU
OF – Kiki Milloy, Tennessee
P – Montana Fouts, Alabama
P – Mary Haff, Arkansas
P – Ashley Rogers, Tennessee
C – Bailey Hemphill, Alabama
DP/UT – Makinzy Herzog, Texas A&M
All-SEC Newcomer Team
Lexi Kilfoyl, Alabama
Savannah Woodard, Alabama
Jenna Bloom, Arkansas
Maddison Koepke, Auburn
Julia Cottrill, Florida
Sydney Kuma, Georgia
Rylea Smith, Kentucky
Ciara Briggs, LSU
Taylor Pleasants, LSU
Paige Smith, Ole Miss
Paige Cook, Mississippi State
Emma Nichols, Missouri
Jordan Weber, Missouri
Kiki Milloy, Tennessee
SEC All-Defensive Team
P – Shelbi Sunseri, LSU
P – Emma Nichols, Missouri
C – Autumn Gillespie, Ole Miss
1B – Danielle Gibson, Arkansas
2B – Hannah Adams, Florida
SS – Kenzi Maguire, South Carolina
3B – Charla Echols, Florida
LF – Casidy Chaumont, Missouri
CF – Aliyah Andrews, LSU
RF – KB Sides, Alabama
RF – Chloe Malau’ulu, Mississippi State
Player of the Year: Bailey Hemphill, Alabama
Co-Pitchers of the Year: Montana Fouts, Alabama and Mary Haff, Arkansas
Newcomer of the Year: Taylor Pleasants, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Jenna Laird, Missouri
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Cailin Hannon, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: Courtney Deifel, Arkansas
