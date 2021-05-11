FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Muggy start to the day, showers expected this afternoon

Today, will start out fairly quiet with just a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm through the morning, but showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase this afternoon into tonight. While heavy rainfall is our primary concern, the Storm Prediction Center has a level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted area-wide today through Wednesday morning. Isolated strong storms capable of producing damaging winds and hail are possible, with a tornado not out of the question.