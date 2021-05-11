FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Muggy start to the day, showers expected this afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Flash Flood Watch has once again been posted for the entire WAFB viewing area and will extend through 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms could deliver rain totals of 2″-4″ across the area over the next couple of days, with locally higher amounts possible.
Given all of the wet weather lately and what’s been a rainy spring overall, the potential for some localized flooding is running a bit higher than normal.
Today, will start out fairly quiet with just a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm through the morning, but showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase this afternoon into tonight. While heavy rainfall is our primary concern, the Storm Prediction Center has a level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted area-wide today through Wednesday morning. Isolated strong storms capable of producing damaging winds and hail are possible, with a tornado not out of the question.
Showers and thunderstorms will likely become widespread late tonight as a nearly stationary cold front interacts with an upper-level disturbance. The severe weather potential may decrease a bit overnight, but rains will continue into daybreak on Wednesday for many of us.
Good rain chances will persist through Wednesday morning before we hopefully see somewhat lower rain coverage by the afternoon. It will also start to trend a little cooler, with Wednesday’s highs topping out in the mid 70s.
The cold front and its associated rainfall should finally get a more significant push into the Gulf of Mexico by early Thursday, bringing an end to this latest run of stormy weather. In its wake, the stage is set for another nice May weekend, with a good deal of sunshine and temperatures near to slightly below normal.
The extended forecast hints at the potential for yet another rainy stretch developing by the early to mid part of next week.
