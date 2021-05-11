FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain, flooding threats persist into Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heavy rainfall and flooding will continue to be our primary concerns over the next 24 hours as a cold front meanders along the northern Gulf Coast. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire WAFB viewing area through 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Showers and t-storms will deliver widespread rain totals of 2″-4″ across the area over the next couple of days, with locally higher amounts possible. Given all of the wet weather lately and what’s been a rainy spring overall, the potential for some localized flooding is running a bit higher than normal.
A Flood Advisory has been issued for parts of Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, St. James, and West Baton Rouge parishes until 12:15 p.m.
NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) is also highlighting the flood threat and has upgraded much of our area to a level 3/4 (moderate) risk of flooding through Wednesday morning. While heavy rainfall is our primary concern, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) also has a level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted area-wide today through Wednesday morning. Isolated strong storms capable of producing damaging winds and hail are possible, with a tornado not out of the question.
Rains should be somewhat less widespread Tuesday afternoon, but renewed development is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. And once again, heavy rain will be possible in the stronger storms. The severe weather potential may decrease a bit overnight, but rains will continue into daybreak on Wednesday for many of us. Good rain chances will persist through Wednesday morning before we hopefully see somewhat lower rain coverage by the afternoon. It will also start to trend a little cooler, with Wednesday’s highs topping out in the mid 70s.
The cold front and its associated rainfall should finally get a more significant push into the Gulf of Mexico by early Thursday, bringing an end to this latest run of stormy weather. In its wake, the stage is set for another nice May weekend, with a good deal of sunshine and temperatures near to slightly below normal.
The extended forecast hints at the potential for yet another rainy stretch developing by the early to mid part of next week.
