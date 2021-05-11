FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain, flooding threats persist into Wednesday

Rains should be somewhat less widespread Tuesday afternoon, but renewed development is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. And once again, heavy rain will be possible in the stronger storms. The severe weather potential may decrease a bit overnight, but rains will continue into daybreak on Wednesday for many of us. Good rain chances will persist through Wednesday morning before we hopefully see somewhat lower rain coverage by the afternoon. It will also start to trend a little cooler, with Wednesday’s highs topping out in the mid 70s.