Easy skillet apple pie

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Who doesn’t love hot apple pie with a scoop of your favorite ice cream? Only thing is, I often hear that it’s just too time consuming to make. Well, this recipe is just what the doctor ordered…or should I say baker! What better way to celebrate National Apple Pie Day!
Prep Time: 2 Hours
Yields: 8–10 Servings
Ingredients:
2 pounds Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and cut into (½-inch) thick wedges
2 pounds Gala apples, peeled, cored and cut into (½-inch) thick wedges
1 (14.1-ounce) package refrigerated pie crusts
¾ cup plus 2 tbsps granulated sugar, divided
1 tsp ground cinnamon
½ tsp ground nutmeg
pinch apple pie spice
½ cup butter
1 cup packed light brown sugar
1 egg white
butter-pecan ice cream for serving
Method:
Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, toss together apples, ¾ cup granulated sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and apple pie spice. Set aside. In a 10-inch, cast iron skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add brown sugar and cook 1–2 minutes or until sugar is dissolved, stirring constantly. Remove from heat then place 1 pie crust in skillet over sugar mixture. Spoon apple mixture over pie crust and top with remaining pie crust. Whisk egg white until foamy then brush top of pie crust with egg white. Sprinkle top with 2 tablespoons granulated sugar then cut 4–5 slits in top for steam to escape. Bake 1 to 1 hour 10 minutes or until golden brown and bubbly. NOTE: You may need to loosely cover with aluminum foil during the last 10 minutes of cooking to prevent over browning. Remove from oven and allow to cool on wire rack 30 minutes before serving. Serve warm with butter-pecan ice cream.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.