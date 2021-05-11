Easy skillet apple pie

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, toss together apples, ¾ cup granulated sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and apple pie spice. Set aside. In a 10-inch, cast iron skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add brown sugar and cook 1–2 minutes or until sugar is dissolved, stirring constantly. Remove from heat then place 1 pie crust in skillet over sugar mixture. Spoon apple mixture over pie crust and top with remaining pie crust. Whisk egg white until foamy then brush top of pie crust with egg white. Sprinkle top with 2 tablespoons granulated sugar then cut 4–5 slits in top for steam to escape. Bake 1 to 1 hour 10 minutes or until golden brown and bubbly. NOTE: You may need to loosely cover with aluminum foil during the last 10 minutes of cooking to prevent over browning. Remove from oven and allow to cool on wire rack 30 minutes before serving. Serve warm with butter-pecan ice cream.