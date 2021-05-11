City of Gonzales on standby to hand out sandbags

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The City of Gonzales is on standby to hand out sandbags to residents to protect their homes from floodwaters, Mayor Barney Arceneaux tells WAFB.
Mayor Arceneaux says crews delivered sandbags to five homes and two businesses on the morning of Tuesday, May 11.
He says flooding occurred around Burnside Avenue and LA 44 after heavy rains early Tuesday morning.
The city has 6,000 sandbags available to be distributed if water levels rise again during the next batch of rain.
Mayor Arceneaux says citizens will be alerted when the sandbags will be available. Senior citizens have the option to have the sandbags delivered to them when needed.
