Baby dies after fatal crash in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 1-year-old was killed in a crash Sunday, May 9, according to Baton Rouge Police.
Ruben Scott Jr. was not properly secured and was ejected from the vehicle during a crash in the 8100 block of North I-110 around 9:09 p.m.
The crash involved a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, a 2008 Pontiac G6 and possibly a 3rd unknown vehicle, BRPD said.
Detectives were told that an unknown vehicle struck the side-rear of the Impala causing it to lose control and strike a concrete barrier on the right side of the roadway. The impact caused the Impala to flip over.
The driver of the Pontiac was not injured during the crash. One passenger in the Impala suffered non-life threatening injures and was transported to a local hospital. The driver and two other passengers in the Impala were also not injured during the crash, according to BRPD.
This investigation is ongoing.
