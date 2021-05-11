All-American CB Derek Stingley Jr. to wear No. 7

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two-time All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will wear No. 7 next season for the LSU Tigers, head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Tuesday, May 11.
The No. 7 is a special number given to the expected top playmaker on the team each season. The No. 7 has been worn by offensive players Leonard Fournette and DJ Chark. But some of the best defensive backs to ever play for LSU, like Jim Thorpe Award winners Patrick Peterson and Grant Delpit, as well as Chuck Bednarik Award winner Tyrann Mathieu, have also worn the special jersey number.
“It’s an honor to be part of the legacy of players that have worn the number seven jersey,” said Stingley. “I’m looking forward to upholding the tradition and the standard of play that has been set by the group that has come before me.”
In two seasons with the Tigers, Stingley has made an immediate impact as one of the nation’s top cover corners. A player with elite ball skills and coverage ability, Stingley led the SEC in interceptions as a true freshman in 2019 with six.
He intercepted two passes in LSU’s SEC Championship Game win over Georgia, a victory that clinched a perfect 13-0 regular season for the Tigers and a berth in the College Football Playoffs.
“He inspires his teammates to achieve great things on and off the field,” said Orgeron. “He’s most deserving of wearing the No. 7 jersey in 2021 for the LSU Tigers. I know he will wear it with pride and will represent it well.”
A Baton Rouge, La. native and another in a long list of great Louisiana high school players that have called LSU home, Stingley became the first true freshman in LSU history to start every game.
He was twice named to the first team All-SEC as a defensive back. Stingley has appeared in 22 games for the Tigers, registering 65 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and six interceptions. He’s also recorded 26 pass breakups, recovered two fumbles, and forced another.
