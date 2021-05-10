SMPSO arrests man after dead baby found in car

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man suspected in the death of a baby, whose body was found in a car, has been arrested.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Ervin Melancon, 53, of Breaux Bridge, is charged with second-degree murder. The baby’s name has not been released and the cause of death has not been determined.
Sheriff Blaise Smith said Melancon was arrested Sunday, May 9, by the Broussard Police Department and was later transferred to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. His bail is set at $2 million.
SMPSO said it received a call Saturday around 2:30 p.m. about a suspicious car near the Intracoastal Bridge on LA 317. Melancon was later developed as a suspect.
