Mothers working in healthcare are the real heroes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s no love, quite like the unconditional love that comes from a mother. Nurses like Tammy Benson with Baton Rouge General say the best part of her job, is helping moms learn to care for their babies.
“We’re all blessed to be moms, we are, and there’s nothing more gratifying than to know that your child is happy. Every day I work on the mother-baby-unit here at the hospital,” Benson said. “So, every day I help moms learn to care for their babies, and I get to experience that joy with those mothers every time I come to work.”
During the pandemic, moms who work in the medical field, have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight. But they’ve have also had to adjust their lives as parents at home.
“It’s been, um, it’s been challenging”, said Ashley Wilson who just had her first child in December. She says that adjusting to her new job as a mom has been anything but easy.
“The first thing I want to do is hug my child when I get home, but being an ER nurse that’s off limits right now”, said Wilson.
“Naturally, we’re able to mother our children, but we’ve had to learn how to do it through COVID, so it’s been very challenging”, said Shea Landry who also works at Baton Rouge General.
Shea is a mother of two boys, ages 8 and 13. She says the best part of being a mom is watching her boys grow up.
“Raising two kids especially with COVID has been a job all on its own trying to keep everyone safe at the same time trying to manage patients and home life”, said Landry.
Despite all the challenges these super-moms have had to face over the past year. They’ve managed to grow not only at Baton Rouge General, but in their home lives as well.
