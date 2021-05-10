LSU shortstop named SEC Newcomer of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU freshman shortstop Taylor Pleasants has been named the Southeastern Conference Newcomer of the Week the league announced on Monday, May 10. It is the second time in three weeks that Pleasants has earned the honor.
Pleasants first earned the honor on Tuesday, April 27 when she played a crucial part in LSU’s series win over Kentucky and once again was a key part in this past weekends series win against Auburn.
The Houston, Texas native hit .667 in the final series of the SEC regular season, including a sixth inning grand slam that lifted the Tigers past Auburn to take the series. The win also marked the program’s 1,200th win in history.
In all the freshman shortstop totaled six hits, two doubles and a home run.
For the season, Pleasants has hit .327 with 47 RBI, 50 hits and 10 homers. Her 47 RBI ranks fifth in the SEC and she is hitting .368 in league play which is good for 10th in the SEC.
LSU will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama for the SEC Tournament with the Tigers scheduled to play the winner of Auburn and South Carolina on Wednesday, May 12.
Click here to report a typo.
