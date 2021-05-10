LSU first baseman named SEC Freshman of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU first baseman Tre’ Morgan has been named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week the league announced on Monday, May, 10. It is the second time in three weeks that Morgan has earned the honor.
A product of Brother Martin in New Orleans, Morgan helped lead the Tigers to a SEC series win over Auburn and a win over in-state opponent Southern University.
As the lead off hitter for the Tigers he went 9-for-17 at the plate hitting .529 including one double, a triple and a home run. Morgan also drove in three runs, he crossed the plate six times, he also added two stolen bases for a .556 on-base percentage.
Against Auburn, Morgan was 7-for-13 hitting .538 including a crucial two-run triple in game one of the series against the Tigers to extend their lead to 7-3. He also added a home run, three RBI, and a stolen base.
Morgan is the leading hitter for the Tigers batting .363 with 13 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 33 RBI, 49 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. He also is tied for second in the SEC in hits with 65 which ranks No. 16 in the nation.
