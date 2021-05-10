LPSO investigates deadly hit and run on Buddy Ellis Road

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly hit and run crash on Buddy Ellis Road on Monday, May 10.
Sheriff Jason Ard said the body of a 22-year-old man was found just after 7 a.m. by a passerby and deputies were contacted. It is believed the crash happened sometime between midnight and 7 a.m.
The victim’s name has not yet been released because authorities are still trying to notify his next of kin.
According to Ard, it has been learned the victim left work off Juban Road around 11:45 p.m. on a bicycle. He added the victim was headed east on Buddy Ellis when it is believed he was hit.
The car involved in the crash is believed to have damage to the driver’s side and front end.
The sheriff’s office is asking for any surveillance video from the area that could have captured the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information that can help investigators solve the case is urged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 ext. 1 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
