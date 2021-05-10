Suspect accused of shooting woman during car burglary; Officials investigating if incident is connected to other crimes

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) say they are currently conducting a joint investigation with the Denham Springs Police Department into a recent rash of car burglaries in the area after a homeowner was allegedly shot and injured by a suspect late Sunday, May 9.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of Florida Boulevard near Denham Springs.
“Detectives learned that a female was startled by noise just outside of her home. She walked outside to find someone rummaging through her vehicle. She screams. The suspect then pointed a gun in her direction & fired. That shot hit her in the shoulder. The suspect then fled on foot,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard says.
The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.
Sheriff Ard says the incident was one of several car burglaries reported in the same area reported overnight.
Deputies say the victim described the suspect as:
- Average height
- Skinny build
- Wearing a mask
- Wearing long sleeves
- Wearing gloves
Officials with the Denham Springs Police Department (DSPD) say they are also investigating a rash of car burglaries in the city limits.
Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack says several burglaries were also reported on the west side of the city on Friday, May 7.
“Numerous vehicles were burglarized and every one of them had been left unlocked and a few even had keys left inside. Money, electronics, and other valuables were stolen from some of the vehicles,” Chief Womack says.
Surveillance video at some of the scenes captured images of one suspect:
- Young
- Thinly-built male
- Wearing a white Playstation hoodie
- Dark pants
- Tennis shoes
- In some of the images, the suspect appeared to be armed with a small dark-colored handgun.
Officials with both the LPSO and DSPD are working together to determine if the same suspect is tied to all cases.
Anyone with information on this case - including evidence captured on video - is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1, DSPD detectives at (225) 665-5106 or CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867) or via the P3 app.
Both agencies suggest the following safety measures for all Livingston Parish citizens:
- Lock your vehicles!
- Remove/secure all valuables
- If your home is equipped with motion lights, make sure they are in working order and pointed in the direction of your vehicles
- If you have surveillance video equipment, make sure it’s set to record movement and that it’s pointed in the direction of your vehicles
- Report any suspicious activity to LPSO at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or DSPD detectives at (225) 665-5106
