Last day to apply for FEMA Winter storm disaster relief

BATON ROUGE, La. - Monday is the last day for homeowners and renters to register with FEMA if they had property damage or losses caused by the severe cold snap in February.
Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary housing and home repairs along with other programs to assist families recover from the Winter event.
The Parishes included in the federally declared disaster declaration:
Avoyelles
Bienville
Bossier
Caddo
Calcasieu
Catahoula
Claiborne
Concordia
DeSoto
East Baton Rouge
Franklin
Grant
LaSalle
Madison
Natchitoches
Ouachita,
Rapides
Red River
Richland
Sabine
Webster
West Carroll
Winn
To apply visit www.disasterassistance.gov/ or call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
