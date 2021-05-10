La. AG Jeff Landry joins others in signing letter to do away with Instagram Kids

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dozens of attorneys general do not want Facebook to make a children’s version of Instagram.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry was one of 44 of the nation’s top legal officers who signed a letter addressed to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday, May 10.
They urged him to scrap any plans for Instagram Kids, a version of the popular app for children under the age of 13. The letter cites mental health and privacy concerns.
“While the Internet can be a great resource for learning and fun, cyberspace can also be a dangerous place for Louisiana’s kids,” said Landry. “From oversharing to cyberbullying, children on social media - with just a couple of clicks - can find themselves in embarrassing situations and dangerous predicaments. Data and research are clear: there is a link between young people’s use of social media and an increase in mental distress, self-injurious behavior, and suicidality. For the physical, emotional, and mental safety and well-being of Louisiana’s children - I urge Facebook to scrap their plans for Instagram Kids.”
Members of Congress and child safety groups have expressed similar worries.
