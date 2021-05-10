FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy start to the week, highs reaching the low 80s

The cold front should finally get a push into the northern Gulf of Mexico by early Thursday, bringing an end to our rainy pattern. High temperatures will initially run a bit below normal for the first part of the week due to clouds and rainfall, but cooler and drier air will filter in behind the front for the latter part of the week. Thursday’s highs are only expected to reach the mid 50s, even with returning sunshine, and morning lows could hit the upper 50s on Friday and Saturday mornings.