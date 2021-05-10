Clinton man dies in mobile home fire

EAST FELICIANA - Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a mobile home fire that claimed the life of a man on the night of May 6.
According to The Bluff Creek Fire Department responded to a call for a mobile home fire in the 12000 block of Robins Road in Clinton. Firefighters later located the body of a man in the kitchen.
The East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office says the victim is believed to be the 43-year-old homeowner.
Operation Save-A-Life partners with local fire departments and districts to provide FREE smoke alarm installations, at any time of the year, for families in need of assistance accessing the critical emergency-alert equipment. To register for a free smoke alarm, or learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, visit lasfm.org.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.