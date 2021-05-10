Clinton man dies in mobile home fire

A fire at a mobile home in the 12000 block of Robins Road in Clinton claimed the life of a man on May 6, 2021. (Source: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)
By WAFB Staff | May 10, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT - Updated May 10 at 2:23 PM

EAST FELICIANA - Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a mobile home fire that claimed the life of a man on the night of May 6.

According to The Bluff Creek Fire Department responded to a call for a mobile home fire in the 12000 block of Robins Road in Clinton. Firefighters later located the body of a man in the kitchen.

The East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office says the victim is believed to be the 43-year-old homeowner.

