Auburn evens series against No. 13 LSU with 9-5 win

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Auburn evened the series against No. 13 LSU with a 9-5 win on Saturday, May 8 in Tiger Park.
Auburn got things started in the fourth inning in a scoreless game with three runs, the first two coming on a Makayla Packer home run just over the left field fence with a runner on board that made it 2-0.
The visiting Tigers then got another run across thanks to three balls in the infield that would eventually score Maddison Koepke to make it 3-0.
The home standing Tigers would come back in the bottom of the inning with two runs as two batters after a Taylor Pleasants single, and then Georgia Clark hit a home run over to center field to make it 3-2. It would be Clark’s eighth home run of the season.
Auburn would respond in the fifth with four runs on four hits. A walk and an infield single started things for the visiting Tigers. And then a sacrifice, pinch runner Carlee McCondichie scored on a pass ball.
Packer reached base scoring Makenna Dowell with the second run of the inning. Then Koepke blasted a triple to the right of the center field to score Packer. Koepke would later come in on a ground ball in the infield to make it 7-2.
LSU would then try to rally in the sixth with two runs as Amanda Doyle scored on a Raeleen Gutierrez ground out and Morgan Cummins singled to score pinch runner Savannah Stewart.
The Tigers brought the tying run to the plate later in the inning as Auburn brought in its third pitcher of the night, but still trailed, 7-4 after six.
Auburn then added two in the seventh to make it 9-4. LSU was able to plate one in the bottom of the seventh inning to cut it to 9-5.
LSU will look to take the series against Auburn on Sunday, May 9 with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.
