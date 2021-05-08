28-year-old stabbed to death on Mission Drive, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed to death Friday, May 7.
According to authorities, the incident happened around 10:25 p.m. in the 3100 block of Mission Drive.
Police have confirmed Kedren Jones, 28, as the victim.
According to a spokesman with the department, authorities believe Jones had a verbal argument with Brittany Williams-Young, 25, prior to the stabbing.
Williams-Young and Jones were neighbors at the apartment complex, police say.
Williams-Young was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for manslaughter.
Anyone with information relative to this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867 (STOP)
