58-year-old Hammond man killed in West Baton Rouge Parish crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating after a 58-year-old man was killed in a fatal car crash on May 7.
Police say the fatal four vehicle crash happened shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Interstate 10 west of LA Hwy. 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish.
According to authorities, the crash took the life of 58-year-old Claude Brewer of Hammond.
The initial investigation revealed the wreck happened as Brewer was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 in a 2017 Ford Transit van.
For reasons still under investigation, as the Ford approached stopped traffic, Brewer failed to stop and hit the back of a 2018 Nuco commercial motor vehicle. This triggered a chain reaction causing the Nuco to strike the rear of a 2018 Dodge van, which in turn struck a 2017 Dodge Ram.
Although he was properly restrained, Brewer sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Police say all other parties were properly restrained and were not injured.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, but routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for further analysis.
This crash remains under investigation.
