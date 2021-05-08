New study shows promising job outlook for Class of 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of college graduates crossed the stage on Friday, May 7, but they’re also crossing into a job market that looks more promising than it did more than a year ago.
“I think part of it is trying to take a big picture and noticing the trend that things are getting better and things are improving,” said LSU professor Josh Grimm.
The effects of the pandemic on the job market was unlike anything we’ve seen in recent years. From hiring freezes, furloughs, and layoffs, trying to get your foot in the door in any profession became increasingly difficult.
“We’re trying to find a job and not that many people are hiring, and it’s scary. It’s a different time,” said William Price, another LSU graduate.
However, things are starting to look up for this new crop of young professionals.
In fact, employers project hiring 7.2% more new college grads this year than last year. That’s according to a report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers.
That same report says the rebound is because of optimism fueled by more businesses reopening, the vaccine rollout, and new jobs.
Even with this new sense of optimism, the fact remains that job hunting still isn’t easy.
Experts say if you’re having trouble breaking into the workforce, they suggest brushing up your resume, finding some online classes or training programs that can make you more appealing to employers, and to use your connections. They say relationships are more important now than ever.
“I try to tell people and I remind myself every day that you have a goal and every day you’re working towards that goal and sometimes you’re going to have some bad days, you’re going to have some rough days where you doubt yourself but if you trust that everything is going to be alright and you work towards your goal, I think you’re going to be ok,” said Sheldon Desmond, an LSU graduate.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission is holding a virtual job fair from May 24-May 28. For more information click here.
Livingston Parish is holding a job fair May 11th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Northshore Technical Community College. For more information, you can contact Clay Grant at 318-206-7878 or April Smith, Dean of Northshore Technical Community College at 985-545-1850 or email aprilsmith15@northshorecollege.edu.
