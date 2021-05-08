Missing boater’s body discovered in St. Martin Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The missing body of a boater was recovered from the Little Atchafalaya River on May 7 in St. Martin Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Officials say the body of Robert Schoeffler, 81, of Lafayette was found around 6 p.m. Friday.
Schoeffler had been missing since April 29, authorities say. His body was turned over to the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office.
According to LDWF, Schoeffler was operating a 16-foot boat with a passenger on board when another boat collided with them.
The incident happened on the Little Atchafalaya River about two miles south of the Butte La Rose Welcome Center Boat Launch around 2 p.m. April 29.
Schoeffler and his passenger were ejected into the water without wearing personal flotation devices.
Schoeffler didn’t resurface and his passenger was able to swim back to the boat.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says the operator of the other boat was unconscious, but remained in his vessel that was taking on water.
A good Samaritan was able to recover the operator of the other vessel before it sank.
Officials report search crews from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to the scene and searched for Schoeffler everyday.
The operator of the other vessel was airlifted to Lafayette General Hospital where he is still in critical condition.
