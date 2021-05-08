LSU drops final game of series to Auburn, 2-1 on walk-off single

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers were unable to complete the sweep against Auburn at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama as they dropped the final game of the series on walk-off single in a pitchers duel.
LSU (29-18, 9-15 SEC) got into trouble in the bottom of the ninth inning with the game tied at 1-1. Auburn (20-23-6-18 SEC) loaded the bases with a single from Ryan Bliss and an intentional walk to Rankin Woley, then a catchers interference.
Relief pitcher Ty Floyd (0-3) would then give up the walk-off single to Brody Moore to avoid the sweep and win 2-1.
The Bayou Bengals started Ma’Khail Hilliard who was brilliant in his second SEC start of the season. Hilliard threw 7.1 innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out six.
LSU got things started with a solo home run from Tre’ Morgan, his 65th hit of the season which leads the SEC in hits, in the top of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead.
Auburn would respond with their own solo home run in the third which tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the third. The only run allowed of the game off of Hilliard.
LSU will return to action against Louisiana Tech on Tuesday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.