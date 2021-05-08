Kenner native and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Lloyd Price passes away

Price later added in an interview with Rolling Stone about performing in the South during the Jim Crow era, “The rope [separating the dance floor] was up in a lot of places. Whichever was the largest crowd, that was their dance. If it was more blacks, it’d be a black dance, and if it was more whites, it’d be a white dance… After the first intermission, the kids were all dancing together. I just kept playing my music and the kids kept coming….They were rebelling through dance, through a beat I’d created….They start realizing we’re all human.”