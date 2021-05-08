If you get a COVID-19 vaccine at Alex Box Stadium, you can attend an LSU baseball home game free: here’s how

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting next week, if you choose to get a COVID-19 vaccine on LSU’s campus, you will also get the chance to attend a LSU baseball home game, free of charge.
LSU Athletics, in partnership with Our Lady of the Lake, will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic outside of Alex Box stadium before each home baseball game beginning Tuesday, May 11.
Those receiving the vaccine at the Alex Box Stadium clinic will also get a free ticket to that day’s baseball game.
LSU vs La Tech Tuesday, May 11 6:30 p.m.
**the first 500 community members will receive a free ticket
LSU vs Alabama Friday, May 14 7 p.m.
**the first 250 community members will receive a free ticket
LSU vs Alabama Saturday, May 15 2 p.m.
**the first 250 community members will receive a free ticket
LSU vs. Alabama Sunday, May 16 2 p.m.
**the first 500 community members will receive a free ticket
Our Lady of the Lake certified nurses and medical assistants will be administering the Moderna vaccine for free on all four dates.
The clinic is walk-up only to anyone 18 years and older while supply lasts and weather permitting.
Participants do not need to register in advance but must provide insurance and a photo ID.
A select number of free tickets will be given on a first-come, first serve basis to anyone who gets the vaccine on-site.
The clinic will be located between the Bullpen and Champions lot and open an hour and half before each game.
It is recommended to plan for time to get checked in, receive their vaccine, and be monitored for 15 minutes by the clinical staff before entering the stadium.
According to organizers, a second dose appointment at an Our Lady of the Lake facility will be scheduled while on-site.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.