FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy with sunny skies Saturday; a mix of sun and clouds on Mother’s Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will be another picture-perfect weather day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.
It may become breezy at times, especially in the afternoon.
Tonight will be mostly clear, but not as cool as the previous few nights, lows in the low to mid 60s.
As for Mother’s Day Sunday, we will have a mix of sun and clouds, more sun in the morning, more clouds in the afternoon.
It’ll be a mainly dry day, but a 20% chance of isolated showers late in the day and early evening.
There is a marginal chance of strong to severe storms developing after midnight into Monday morning for our area, from Baton Rouge to the Northwest.
The primary threat will be damaging winds.
Rain chances remain in the forecast Monday through at least Wednesday.
