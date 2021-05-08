Embiid, 76ers hold off Zion-less Pelicans to close in on East title

Embiid, the 7-foot All-Star center, continued to put up the numbers in stats and the win column that made him an MVP frontrunner for most of the season. The one number slowing down his bid? It’s 48, as in games played, well behind the 67 played by Denver’s Nikola Jokic. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Phoenix’s Chris Paul are also among the stout candidates. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Sixers at +1,200 to win the NBA title (Boston is the betting favorite) and Embiid is +950 (Jokic at -1,300 is the favorite) for MVP honors.