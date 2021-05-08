Amazon robotics fulfillment center coming to Shreveport, Gov. Edwards announces

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An Amazon robotics fulfillment center will be built in Shreveport, Governor John Bel Edwards announced Friday, May 7 at a news conference.
Construction on the $200 million facility will start in the fall of 2021 and is expected to be complete by September of 2022. The center will bring about 800 construction jobs and 1,000 full-time jobs with benefits to the city. Starting pay for these full-time jobs is $15 per hour.
The center will be located on 135 acres at the Hunter Industrial Park in north Shreveport near Interstates 20, 49, and 220. The site was earmarked for the Amazon facility just over a year ago, the governor said.
“This new Amazon project is a major advancement for the Shreveport-Bossier City metro area and for Louisiana’s economy,” Gov. Edwards said. “In addition to providing strong benefits, Amazon will pay workers double the minimum wage or more in a state-of-the-art technology environment. Only a year ago, we dedicated Hunter Industrial Park as one site in a growing inventory of LED Certified Sites that now numbers 126 statewide. Through partnerships with our elected officials, economic development allies and utility partners, we are proving that great things are possible in Louisiana when we make smart plans for the future.”
“Amazon may be a global business, but it’s made up of small businesses and communities. From the local jobs we bring, to the local people we employ, train, and upskill – our business is made up of people from communities like Shreveport,” said Amazon Regional Director of Operations William Hicks, who spoke at the news conference via Zoom. “We’re thrilled to be able to expand our operations in northwest Louisiana and we look forward to becoming part of the fabric of the local community.”
The facility in Shreveport will be the largest of seven operating Amazon facilities.
“The City of Shreveport is committed to developing a diverse business community,” Mayor Adrian Perkins said at the event. “We are excited to be the new home for a state-of-the-art distribution center. This will be a valuable asset to our community and will provide employment opportunities to hundreds of our residents. This project could change the life trajectory for many of our citizens who are still dealing with the financial fallout from the ongoing pandemic.”
Formal discussions to build the facility started in August of 2020. In 2020, Louisiana ranked fifth among all states in the country for the fastest annual growth among its digital entrepreneur partners.
“Great things are happening in Caddo Parish, and we are delighted to welcome Amazon into our parish and region,” said Caddo Parish Commission President Lyndon B. Johnson. “The arrival of such a large and multidimensional distribution center to Caddo Parish will undoubtedly have a significant impact on our area’s economy. The ability to utilize over 1,000 members of our community’s diverse and talented workforce will enhance the quality of life for our residents, and is a result of the strong collaboration between our governing bodies and community partners to create a winning opportunity for Amazon and the parish.”
“We are thrilled to have Amazon become a new major employer in North Louisiana,” said Chairman Chap Breard of the North Louisiana Economic Partnership. “Their decision to locate in Shreveport confirms that north Louisiana’s competitive strategic location, strong stakeholder partnerships and project-ready industrial sites are critical for success in economic development.”
Amazon will start hiring employees for the Shreveport facility in summer of 2022, about three months before the opening. Click here to keep up with career opportunities at the facility.
The city’s Downtown Development Authority is already talking about the fulfillment center and the economic boost it would give the city.
Some Amazon facilities are more than 100,000 square feet in size, meaning more jobs for people in the ArkLaTex.
“It’s very exciting. Jobs are great, new development is great, new manufacturing, and or warehousing. All of those are good things,” said Liz Swaine with the Downtown Development Authority.
Right now, in neighboring Texas, there are already 14 Amazon fulfillment centers.
