Amazon robotics fulfillment center coming to Shreveport, Gov. Edwards announces

“Great things are happening in Caddo Parish, and we are delighted to welcome Amazon into our parish and region,” said Caddo Parish Commission President Lyndon B. Johnson. “The arrival of such a large and multidimensional distribution center to Caddo Parish will undoubtedly have a significant impact on our area’s economy. The ability to utilize over 1,000 members of our community’s diverse and talented workforce will enhance the quality of life for our residents, and is a result of the strong collaboration between our governing bodies and community partners to create a winning opportunity for Amazon and the parish.”