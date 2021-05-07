Zion, Pelicans primed for last-gasp bid to make postseason

As long as Ingram is out, the Pelicans might have to rely more on players such as undrafted rookie forward Naji Marshall, who joined the club as a two-way player but performed well enough since Josh Hart’s thumb injury to earn a three-year extension to which he agreed on Thursday. Meanwhile, guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who has been out since spraining his ankle in early April, practiced without contact Thursday and was upgraded to questionable for Friday night’s game.