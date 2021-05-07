Walk-off sac-fly lifts No. 13 LSU past Auburn, 2-1

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a pitchers duel for much of the game between No. 13 LSU and Auburn in Tiger Park on Friday, May 7, but the Bayou Bengals got a walk-off RBI sac-fly from Raeleen Gutierrez to lift the Tigers past Auburn 2-1.
Shelbi Sunseri (8-6) got the start in the circle for the Tigers and threw a complete game, allowing one run on three hits and striking out two.
LSU (30-17, 12-10 SEC) got things started in the bottom of the first inning as Aliyah Andrews singled to get on base and later stole second. Taylor Pleasants RBI single would put the Tigers up 1-0.
The Auburn Tigers (28-20, 6-16 SEC) answered things in the top of the third inning with a solo homerun from Aspyn Godwin to make it 1-1.
In the bottom of the seventh inning Amanda Doyle would lead things off with a double, and Akiya Thymes would come in to pinch run and score the winning run off of Gutierrez’s sac-fly to make it 2-1.
LSU will look to take the series over Auburn on Saturday, May 8. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
