Veteran cornerbacks Saints could consider signing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints went into the draft with cornerback as their team’s biggest need. Although they drafted Stanford’s Paulson Adebo in the third round, they may still pursue a veteran to add to their roster.
“I wouldn’t say we’re definitely going to, but I wouldn’t also discount that we might look to sign another player. " Payton explained after the draft.
Should they choose the right of signing a veteran free agency here are three options:
Richard Sherman
Sherman’s name has been them most discussed about potentially landing in New Orleans. The connection is obvious. Sherman’s defensive coordinator in Seattle, Kris Richard, is now the Saints secondary coach. Sherman is 33 years old and only played in five games a season ago. Plus, he’s been mostly a zone corner throughout his career.
Still, Sherman has said he’s spoken to the Saints about a potential match. Plus, he’s had an incredible career with 36 total interceptions.
Bashaud Breeland
Breeland is the youngest of this trio. He’s only 29 but has started 88 career games. He spent the last two seasons with Kansas City and can play a mix of coverages. He has 14 career interceptions in seven seasons.
***UPDATE- Casey Hayward was originally on this list but has reportedly signed with the Raiders.
