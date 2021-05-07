Port Allen High School remembers their classmate Jasmine Woods

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Port Allen High School allowed students to break from class to remember their classmate Jasmine Woods during a balloon release ceremony.
“She touched so many people in a positive way, and that’s all you can ask from a kid is to be a positive influence, and she did that; he touched so many hearts,” said Carmen Williams, Woods soft ball coach.
“Everybody loved her she was a beautiful soul. The last time I saw her was at prom, so I don’t think God made any mistakes that he allowed us to see her dolled up and happy at prom dancing with her friends, and that’s the memory that I tried to cherish,” said James Jackson, Port Allen High Principal.
It was also a chance for the family to find solace in at least knowing their ‘Jazz’ had such a big impact on others.
“It’s a sense of calmness it is a sense of security to know that she was able to touch so many people. I pray every single day even when my child was here I prayed for justice because not just Jazz, nobody should have to go through this at all.” said Herman Forest.
Her father says he finds strength in knowing his daughter’s legacy will live on. It has allowed him to forgive those responsible for her death.
“I don’t hold any regrets to anything that happened because one thing I’m not going to do is the question; I’m not going to question God’s will and what he is already ordained for all of us,” said Forest.
Woods funeral will be held at the Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church on May 8, at 11:00a.m.
