Pelicans’ star Zion Williamson out indefinitely with finger fracture, team announces

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans receive a devastating blow with the latest player injury update.
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson underwent a series of diagnostic testing at Ochsner Health yesterday prior to the team’s departure to Philadelphia.
A CT scan revealed a fractured left ring finger.
He will be sidelined indefinitely. A treatment plan and timetable for his return to play will be determined upon further evaluation.
The Pelicans are 30-36 in the 11th spot in the Western Conference and facing a narrow path to qualify for the postseason play-in tournament for the eighth seed.
