NYC still storing COVID-19 victims in refrigerated trucks

FILE — In this May 6, 2020 file photo, the Statue of Liberty is visible behind refrigerator trucks intended for storing corpses that are staged in a lot at the 39th Street pier, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. New York City is still using refrigerated trucks to store bodies of coronavirus victims, more than a year after they were first set up as temporary morgues as deaths surged at at the height of the pandemic. (Source: AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)