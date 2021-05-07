‘It’s like a dream I wish would’ve never come true’: Family speaks for the first time after deadly shooting near Baker

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge family is speaking out for the first time after three of their loved ones were killed this week.
“It’s like a dream I wish would’ve never come true,” said Johnnie Williams.
Christin Parker and her nephew, Brandon Parker, were shot and killed inside their home in Baker, La. on Monday, May 3.
The suspect, Eric Derell Smith, then allegedly kidnapped Parker’s four-month-old son, La’Mello Parker, and left the scene, according to law enforcement. Smith led police on a high-speed chase across state lines that led to a shootout. Both Smith and the baby were shot and killed.
“The next-door neighbor came and said Cristin was dead. I said, ‘No, Christin isn’t dead. Christin just called me this morning and told me when I get off work to stop by.’ So, she told me to go to the room and turn on the TV. She told me, ‘It’s all over the TV.’ So, we went into the room, turned on the news, and that’s when we saw,” Williams explained.
Christin leaves behind four kids, including one that was inside of the home when the shooting happened. The father of one of the children said they have a long road ahead of them.
“I hope, as time passes, he’ll get stronger and stronger but he must do that through God and counseling,” said Mark Shropshire. “I told him already that it isn’t no other way.”
Their hope is that this tragedy will trigger more conversations about domestic violence.
Family members said Parker feared for her and her kids’ lives daily. Williams said their issues date back to even before baby La’Mello was born.
“She thought she could handle the situation on her own. The more she could, it was just too much. I mean, she got to a point where she just didn’t know what to do. A lot of people say, ‘Get a restraining order,’ stuff like that. They know that don’t stop them. That don’t stop them. They know that. It doesn’t stop them until they stop them. It doesn’t stop,” Williams added.
Pastor Robert Scott is a family friend and has known the Parkers for years. He hopes people will see this and have more talks about the help that’s out there.
“Get help now so this situation won’t become your situation,” said Scott. “Walmart lost a great worker. The community lost a sweet and loving young lady. The children are now that lost a parent that loved them dearly.”
The family is planning a joint graveside funeral for Saturday, May 15. CLICK HERE if you want to help the family.
