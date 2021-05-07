Glen Oaks Magnet High School holding ceremony for building renovations after 2016 flood

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Glen Oaks Magnet High School will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday, May 8, to mark the completion of extensive building renovations.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at 9 a.m. and will be followed by a brief reception in the gym.
The $14.8 million project was made possible by community support of the EBR Schools tax renewal. The project scope included new administrative offices, a media center and athletic facility additions and improvements. There was an additional $10.2 million that went to repairs into the school after the 2016 flood.
The Run the Oaks 5K Fun Run will start at 10 a.m., and then the celebrations will continue with an alumni picnic from 12–6 p.m.
